Brokerages Set COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP) PT at $30.00

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CDP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on COPT Defense Properties from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on COPT Defense Properties from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

COPT Defense Properties Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of CDP opened at $31.11 on Thursday. COPT Defense Properties has a 12-month low of $22.20 and a 12-month high of $31.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.28.

COPT Defense Properties (NYSE:CDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.33). COPT Defense Properties had a negative net margin of 15.75% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The company had revenue of $187.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that COPT Defense Properties will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current year.

COPT Defense Properties Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. COPT Defense Properties’s payout ratio is -109.26%.

Insider Activity at COPT Defense Properties

In other news, COO Britt A. Snider acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.41 per share, for a total transaction of $29,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,820. This represents a 100.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of COPT Defense Properties

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth about $2,498,000. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $5,361,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $3,081,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA bought a new stake in shares of COPT Defense Properties during the 1st quarter worth $13,350,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in COPT Defense Properties in the first quarter valued at about $13,958,000.

About COPT Defense Properties

COPT Defense, an S&P MidCap 400 Company, is a self-managed REIT focused on owning, operating and developing properties in locations proximate to, or sometimes containing, key U.S. Government (USG) defense installations and missions (referred to as its Defense/IT Portfolio). The Company's tenants include the USG and their defense contractors, who are primarily engaged in priority national security activities, and who generally require mission-critical and high security property enhancements.

Featured Stories

