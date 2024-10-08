Analysts Set Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX) Price Target at GBX 9,158

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc (LON:SPX – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 9,158 ($119.85).

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 8,150 ($106.66) target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 9,690 ($126.82) to GBX 9,580 ($125.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering from GBX 8,000 ($104.70) to GBX 7,000 ($91.61) and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Spirax-Sarco Engineering in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

Get Spirax-Sarco Engineering alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on SPX

Insider Buying and Selling at Spirax-Sarco Engineering

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Price Performance

In other news, insider Kevin J. Thompson purchased 640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 7,655 ($100.18) per share, for a total transaction of £48,992 ($64,117.26). 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPX stock opened at GBX 7,020 ($91.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,685.65 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8,625.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.81, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a market cap of £5.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,734.62, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.68. Spirax-Sarco Engineering has a 1 year low of GBX 6,930 ($90.69) and a 1 year high of £112.80 ($147.62).

Spirax-Sarco Engineering Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 17th will be paid a GBX 47.50 ($0.62) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Spirax-Sarco Engineering’s payout ratio is 6,230.77%.

About Spirax-Sarco Engineering

(Get Free Report

Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc provides engineered solutions it operates through three segments: Steam Thermal Solutions; Electric Thermal Solutions; and Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions. The company offers industrial and commercial steam systems, including condensate management, controls, and thermal energy management products and solutions for heating, curing, cooking, drying, cleaning, sterilizing, space heating, humidifying, vacuum packing, and producing hot water; electrical process heating and temperature management solutions, such as industrial heaters and systems, heat tracing, and various component technologies for industrial processes; and peristaltic and niche pumps and associated fluid path technologies, including tubing, and specialty filling systems and products for single-use applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirax-Sarco Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.