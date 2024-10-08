Analysts Set Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Price Target at $10.25

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.25.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARI. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in a research report on Friday, July 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

In other news, Director Scott Prince sold 4,935 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $49,942.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 81,154 shares in the company, valued at approximately $821,278.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Quest Partners LLC grew its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 7,689.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 9,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 9,458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management increased its stake in Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 100.0% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 10,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Stock Performance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance stock opened at $8.77 on Tuesday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a fifty-two week low of $8.69 and a fifty-two week high of $12.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 54.21 and a current ratio of 54.21.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s payout ratio is -128.21%.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Europe.

Featured Articles

