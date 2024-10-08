Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4) Plans GBX 2 Dividend

Amedeo Air Four Plus (LON:AA4 – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 10th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Amedeo Air Four Plus Stock Up 0.0 %
Shares of AA4 opened at GBX 52.01 ($0.68) on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 50.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 44.80. The stock has a market cap of £158.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 304.71. Amedeo Air Four Plus has a 12 month low of GBX 38 ($0.50) and a 12 month high of GBX 53 ($0.69).
