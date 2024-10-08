Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $75.00.

Several analysts recently weighed in on AMBA shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Ambarella from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. Westpark Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Ambarella from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th.

Ambarella Stock Performance

Ambarella stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. Ambarella has a fifty-two week low of $39.69 and a fifty-two week high of $65.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of -13.09 and a beta of 1.62.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative net margin of 79.46% and a negative return on equity of 26.01%. The firm had revenue of $63.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.76) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ambarella will post -3 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Ambarella

In other news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, COO Chan W. Lee sold 1,490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.54, for a total value of $79,774.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 121,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,500,077.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 5,963 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.56, for a total transaction of $343,230.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 62,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,216.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,423 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,402. Insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ambarella

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter valued at $26,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 127.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 542 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ambarella by 62.1% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,441 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Ambarella by 13,576.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Ambarella by 22.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,275 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ambarella

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

