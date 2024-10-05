TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $110.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

TRU has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of TransUnion from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on TransUnion from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on TransUnion from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $95.44.

NYSE TRU opened at $104.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $95.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.80. TransUnion has a one year low of $42.09 and a one year high of $107.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm has a market cap of $20.33 billion, a PE ratio of -73.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.62.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.13. TransUnion had a positive return on equity of 15.03% and a negative net margin of 6.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.105 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. TransUnion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -29.37%.

In other news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Todd M. Cello sold 12,865 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,029,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,114,080. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy J. Martin sold 2,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.59, for a total value of $261,475.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 46,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,888,432.01. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,580 shares of company stock worth $2,328,929. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in TransUnion by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,910,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,230,645,000 after acquiring an additional 234,123 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in TransUnion by 32.2% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,211,757,000 after buying an additional 3,977,595 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in TransUnion in the 4th quarter valued at about $663,001,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of TransUnion by 51.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,755,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $539,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,316,891 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $424,288,000 after acquiring an additional 572,121 shares during the period.

TransUnion operates as a global consumer credit reporting agency that provides risk and information solutions. The company operates through U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive segments. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytic services to businesses, which uses its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and mitigate fraud risk.

