TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) Insider Sells $438,493.92 in Stock

TransMedics Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) insider Tamer I. Khayal sold 2,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total transaction of $438,493.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,089,766.32. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TransMedics Group Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TMDX opened at $138.97 on Friday. TransMedics Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.42 and a 12 month high of $177.37. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $156.02 and its 200-day moving average is $133.71. The company has a quick ratio of 8.48, a current ratio of 9.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.14. TransMedics Group had a net margin of 0.84% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $114.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that TransMedics Group, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TMDX. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of TransMedics Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $208.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of TransMedics Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Stephens increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $151.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of TransMedics Group from $125.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.30.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 41,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 754,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,538,000 after acquiring an additional 136,217 shares in the last quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 78.5% during the 4th quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after acquiring an additional 28,390 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 397,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,358,000 after acquiring an additional 38,951 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of TransMedics Group by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,214,000 after acquiring an additional 50,673 shares in the last quarter. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransMedics Group, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), a portable organ perfusion, optimization, and monitoring system that utilizes its proprietary and customized technology to replicate near-physiologic conditions for donor organs outside of the human body.

