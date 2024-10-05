Piper Sandler Boosts Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) Price Target to $47.00

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $47.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BHF. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Brighthouse Financial from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, August 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on Brighthouse Financial from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Brighthouse Financial from $56.00 to $52.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Brighthouse Financial from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Brighthouse Financial presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.50.

NASDAQ BHF opened at $45.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Brighthouse Financial has a 12 month low of $40.00 and a 12 month high of $56.24.

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.36 by $1.21. Brighthouse Financial had a positive return on equity of 26.22% and a negative net margin of 22.03%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Brighthouse Financial will post 18.16 EPS for the current year.

In other Brighthouse Financial news, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 96,262 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,428,052. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Edward A. Spehar sold 7,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total value of $297,397.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,640 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,093.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John Rosenthal sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $230,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 96,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,428,052. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 42,125 shares of company stock valued at $1,895,248. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 75.9% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 623,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,027,000 after acquiring an additional 269,062 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brighthouse Financial by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,210,000 after buying an additional 228,814 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Brighthouse Financial by 278.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 280,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after buying an additional 206,116 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Brighthouse Financial by 3,362.1% during the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 158,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,854,000 after buying an additional 153,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algebris UK Ltd bought a new stake in Brighthouse Financial in the first quarter worth about $6,938,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.24% of the company’s stock.

Brighthouse Financial, Inc provides annuity and life insurance products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Annuities, Life, and Run-off. The Annuities segment consists of variable, fixed, index-linked, and income annuities for contract holders’ needs for protected wealth accumulation on a tax-deferred basis, wealth transfer, and income security.

