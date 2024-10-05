Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,667 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GameStop Price Performance

GME opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.88 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GameStop by 14.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 209,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after buying an additional 342,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.