Mark Haymond Robinson Sells 4,667 Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Stock

Posted by on Oct 5th, 2024

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) General Counsel Mark Haymond Robinson sold 4,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.96, for a total transaction of $102,487.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 54,927 shares in the company, valued at $1,206,196.92. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

GameStop Price Performance

GME opened at $21.35 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.92. The company has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.88 and a beta of -0.19. GameStop Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.95 and a 1 year high of $64.83.

GameStop (NYSE:GMEGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. GameStop had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.79%. The business had revenue of $798.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $895.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GameStop Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of GameStop

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GME. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GameStop by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,450,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,143,000 after purchasing an additional 167,145 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in GameStop by 14.2% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,689,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,702,000 after buying an additional 209,861 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in GameStop by 34.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,347,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,261,000 after buying an additional 342,178 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in GameStop by 2.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,011,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,662,000 after acquiring an additional 25,159 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in GameStop by 0.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 542,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of GameStop from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded GameStop to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GameStop

GameStop Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for GameStop (NYSE:GME)

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.