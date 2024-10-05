Jonathan Young Sells 10,000 Shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO) Stock

Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) COO Jonathan Young sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $281,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 226,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,376,739.48. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Jonathan Young also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Jonathan Young sold 568 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $14,870.24.

On Thursday, August 1st, Jonathan Young sold 5,000 shares of Akero Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.75, for a total value of $133,750.00.

Shares of AKRO opened at $28.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 24.89, a quick ratio of 24.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $50.42. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.83 and a beta of -0.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.92.

Akero Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:AKRO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.90) by $0.09. On average, equities analysts predict that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,121,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,569 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,060,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,569,000 after purchasing an additional 384,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,669,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,702,000 after purchasing an additional 584,875 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Akero Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $83,891,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 247.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,881,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,053,028 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AKRO shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akero Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.13.

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

