Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG) Price Target Raised to $37.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $36.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 4.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JHG. UBS Group raised Janus Henderson Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Janus Henderson Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.63.

Get Janus Henderson Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on JHG

Janus Henderson Group Stock Performance

Shares of JHG opened at $38.94 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 4.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $36.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.51. Janus Henderson Group has a 52 week low of $22.17 and a 52 week high of $39.11.

Janus Henderson Group (NYSE:JHG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $588.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.79 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 21.02%. Janus Henderson Group’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Janus Henderson Group will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Janus Henderson Group news, CFO Roger Mj Thompson sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $320,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 130,171 shares in the company, valued at $4,634,087.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Henderson Group Plc Janus purchased 55,463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.46 per share, for a total transaction of $191,901.98. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 1,796,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,216,841.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 298,629 shares of company stock worth $980,810 and have sold 25,651 shares worth $918,158. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JHG. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 59,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of Janus Henderson Group in the fourth quarter worth $726,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 122,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 7,996 shares during the period. 13D Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. 13D Management LLC now owns 161,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,856,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 421,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,717,000 after purchasing an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About Janus Henderson Group

(Get Free Report)

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Janus Henderson Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Janus Henderson Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.