James H. Mackaness Sells 8,077 Shares of Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO) Stock

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) CFO James H. Mackaness sold 8,077 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total transaction of $399,246.11. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,172 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,890,671.96. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Soleno Therapeutics Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SLNO opened at $49.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.87 and a 200-day moving average of $45.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -18.52 and a beta of -1.45. Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.30 and a 12 month high of $55.56.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.06. On average, research analysts predict that Soleno Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SLNO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 20th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Soleno Therapeutics from $59.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Soleno Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Soleno Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLNO. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,088,000. Vestal Point Capital LP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,325,000. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,596,000. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,557,000. Finally, Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $505,000. 97.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Soleno Therapeutics

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is Diazoxide Choline Extended-Release tablets, a once-daily oral tablet, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome.

