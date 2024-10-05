Citigroup Increases Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) Price Target to $31.50

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Citigroup from $28.25 to $31.50 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the airline’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Southwest Airlines from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.21.

LUV opened at $31.25 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $18.70 billion, a PE ratio of 49.60, a P/E/G ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Southwest Airlines has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.93.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The airline reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Southwest Airlines had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 0.41%. Southwest Airlines’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southwest Airlines will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Southwest Airlines news, Director Rakesh Gangwal acquired 643,788 shares of Southwest Airlines stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $29.98 per share, with a total value of $19,300,764.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,606,311 shares in the company, valued at $108,117,203.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Czech National Bank boosted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 7.0% in the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,054 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after acquiring an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. Mattson Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,305,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $48,551,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $1,339,000. Finally, Brown Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the second quarter worth $764,000. 80.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provides scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated a total fleet of 817 Boeing 737 aircraft; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

