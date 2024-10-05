Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) CAO Sells $230,804.28 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 1,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.84, for a total value of $230,804.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 29,183 shares in the company, valued at $4,927,257.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Amie Thuener O’toole also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 10th, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 2,835 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.53, for a total value of $429,587.55.

On Tuesday, September 3rd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.44, for a total transaction of $109,420.08.

On Friday, August 2nd, Amie Thuener O’toole sold 682 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.00, for a total transaction of $114,576.00.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $167.06 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.14. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $120.21 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08.

Alphabet Announces Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.49% and a net margin of 26.70%. The firm had revenue of $84.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is currently 12.27%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphabet

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nebula Research & Development LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $787,000. New Hampshire Trust boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.7% in the second quarter. New Hampshire Trust now owns 43,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Berkshire Money Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 58.4% in the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,374 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 2,351 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 11.5% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,951,860 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $272,655,000 after acquiring an additional 200,891 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, September 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $201.14.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

