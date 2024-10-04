Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

TRNO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Mizuho reissued an underperform rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities raised their price target on Terreno Realty from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Terreno Realty in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research raised shares of Terreno Realty to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, September 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Terreno Realty from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Terreno Realty currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.56.

TRNO stock opened at $65.11 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.90. Terreno Realty has a 1-year low of $50.42 and a 1-year high of $71.63. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $68.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 2.34.

Terreno Realty (NYSE:TRNO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.07 million. Terreno Realty had a net margin of 45.69% and a return on equity of 5.08%. Research analysts predict that Terreno Realty will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. This is a boost from Terreno Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Terreno Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 93.75%.

In other Terreno Realty news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, President Michael A. Coke sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.53, for a total transaction of $513,975.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 402,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,560,298.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Tull Meyer sold 6,145 shares of Terreno Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.64, for a total transaction of $421,792.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,618,216.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,643 shares of company stock worth $1,277,581 over the last 90 days. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Terreno Realty in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Terreno Realty by 123.4% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Terreno Realty during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC grew its position in Terreno Realty by 80.3% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Terreno Realty by 58.2% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter.

Terreno Realty Corporation (Terreno, and together with its subsidiaries, the Company) acquires, owns and operates industrial real estate in six major coastal U.S. markets: Los Angeles, Northern New Jersey/New York City, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Miami, and Washington, DC All square feet, acres, occupancy and number of properties disclosed in these notes to the consolidated financial statements are unaudited.

