PennantPark Investment Co. (PNNT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on November 1st

PennantPark Investment Co. (NASDAQ:PNNT – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the asset manager on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th.

PennantPark Investment has raised its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years. PennantPark Investment has a dividend payout ratio of 109.1% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect PennantPark Investment to earn $0.90 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 106.7%.

NASDAQ:PNNT opened at $7.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $457.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $7.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. PennantPark Investment has a 1-year low of $6.01 and a 1-year high of $8.04.

PennantPark Investment ( NASDAQ:PNNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The asset manager reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. PennantPark Investment had a net margin of 30.24% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $37.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.31 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PennantPark Investment will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PNNT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Compass Point upgraded shares of PennantPark Investment from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. StockNews.com lowered PennantPark Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

PennantPark Investment Corporation, a business development company is a private equity fund specializes in direct and mezzanine investments in middle market companies. It invests in the form of mezzanine debt, senior secured loans, and equity investments. The fund typically invests in buildings and real estate, hotels, gaming and leisure, technology, telecommunications, transportation, information technology services, electronics, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, education and childcare, financial services, printing and publishing, consumer products, business services, energy & Related Services and utilities, distribution, oil and gas, media, environmental services, aerospace and defense, building materials, capital equipment, chemicals, plastics, & rubber, food & beverage, wholesale, manufacturing and basic industries and retail.

