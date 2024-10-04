National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Stock Rating Lowered by Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $86.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock, up from their prior target price of $81.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on National Health Investors from $65.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a buy rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $73.29.

National Health Investors Price Performance

Shares of NHI stock opened at $81.63 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 10.27 and a quick ratio of 10.27. National Health Investors has a 1-year low of $48.51 and a 1-year high of $86.13.

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.29). National Health Investors had a net margin of 39.11% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The firm had revenue of $84.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.95 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that National Health Investors will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 118.03%.

Institutional Trading of National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 81.8% in the 4th quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC now owns 412,052 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $23,013,000 after purchasing an additional 185,377 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in National Health Investors by 21,963.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 153,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,371,000 after purchasing an additional 152,425 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the second quarter valued at $5,089,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of National Health Investors by 16.0% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 472,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,034,000 after buying an additional 65,104 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in National Health Investors by 448.7% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 76,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,830,000 after acquiring an additional 62,865 shares in the last quarter. 62.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

