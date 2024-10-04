Masco (NYSE:MAS) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning.

MAS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Masco from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Masco from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Masco from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Masco from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Masco from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $77.58.

Shares of NYSE MAS opened at $83.16 on Monday. Masco has a twelve month low of $47.66 and a twelve month high of $84.69. The stock has a market cap of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.45 and its 200-day moving average is $73.51.

Masco (NYSE:MAS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The construction company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.02. Masco had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 602.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Masco will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

Masco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 2nd were issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.43%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Masco news, VP Kenneth G. Cole sold 37,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.32, for a total value of $2,961,592.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 36,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,896,273.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Masco

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Masco by 132.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 61,273 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 34,960 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in Masco by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 102,926 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after acquiring an additional 4,154 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in Masco by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 29,217 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,932 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,331,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of Masco by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 413,213 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,677,000 after purchasing an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

