Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.62.

Shares of MRVL stock opened at $72.24 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.62. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $46.07 and a twelve month high of $85.76.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 18.30% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. Marvell Technology’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $3,750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 838,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,892,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Marvell Technology news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $110,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 109,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,076,413.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $3,750,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 838,571 shares in the company, valued at $62,892,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 160,000 shares of company stock worth $11,880,685. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 56.4% in the 1st quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC bought a new stake in Marvell Technology in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Marvell Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the first quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

