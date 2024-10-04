JD.com (NASDAQ:JD) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on JD. Barclays dropped their price objective on JD.com from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded JD.com from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Susquehanna reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of JD.com in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of JD.com from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of JD.com from $55.00 to $47.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $36.93.

JD.com Stock Performance

JD.com stock opened at $44.60 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.74 and a 200-day moving average of $28.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.90. JD.com has a 1 year low of $20.82 and a 1 year high of $46.64. The company has a market capitalization of $70.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.39.

JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The information services provider reported $9.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $8.57. The business had revenue of $291.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.01 billion. JD.com had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 2.80%. JD.com’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that JD.com will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JD.com

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JD.com by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,102 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 686 shares during the period. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in shares of JD.com in the fourth quarter worth $1,033,000. Carmignac Gestion raised its position in shares of JD.com by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 965,063 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $27,874,000 after buying an additional 29,159 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JD.com by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 132,007 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in JD.com by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 2,172,898 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $62,775,000 after buying an additional 465,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

JD.com Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

JD.com, Inc operates as a supply chain-based technology and service provider in the People's Republic of China. The company offers computers, communication, and consumer electronics products, as well as home appliances; and general merchandise products comprising food, beverage and fresh produce, baby and maternity products, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, pharmaceutical and healthcare products, industrial products, books, automobile accessories, apparel and footwear, bags, and jewelry.

Featured Articles

