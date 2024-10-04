Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.25.

HASI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Baird R W raised shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. B. Riley raised Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $36.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $30.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Stock Up 1.5 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HASI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,618,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $348,009,000 after purchasing an additional 713,519 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 6.8% in the second quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 4,020,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,012,000 after purchasing an additional 257,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 18.3% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,728,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,161,000 after buying an additional 267,304 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,027,913 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,350,000 after buying an additional 166,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its position in Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 988,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,249,000 after buying an additional 208,303 shares during the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HASI opened at $34.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.50. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital has a 12 month low of $13.22 and a 12 month high of $36.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a current ratio of 13.27, a quick ratio of 13.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $94.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.97 million. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital had a return on equity of 12.13% and a net margin of 69.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.58%.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Company Profile

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the investment in energy efficiency, renewable energy, and sustainable infrastructure markets in the United States. The company's portfolio includes equity investments, commercial and government receivables, real estate, and debt securities.

Further Reading

