Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (NASDAQ:SRET – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 2nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share on Thursday, October 10th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd.

Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ SRET opened at $21.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $222.46 million, a PE ratio of 9.61 and a beta of 1.22. Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF has a 52 week low of $18.06 and a 52 week high of $22.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.64.

About Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF

The Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Global Superdividend REIT index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of global REITs, choosing 30 high-yield, low-volatility companies. SRET was launched on Mar 17, 2015 and is managed by Global X.

