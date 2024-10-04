DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $113.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on DexCom from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of DexCom from $150.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W downgraded shares of DexCom from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut DexCom from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $145.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DexCom has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.25.

DexCom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DXCM opened at $65.68 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.61. DexCom has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.82.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The medical device company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.04. DexCom had a return on equity of 31.41% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at $18,318,872.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Michael Jon Brown sold 652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.55, for a total value of $45,346.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 66,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,607,617.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $51,585.90. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 264,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,318,872.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,824 shares of company stock valued at $126,390 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DexCom

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DXCM. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in DexCom in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sachetta LLC boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 255.2% in the second quarter. Sachetta LLC now owns 238 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DexCom in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, DT Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in DexCom by 492.2% during the second quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 379 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DexCom Company Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

