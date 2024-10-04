Copa (NYSE:CPA) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Copa (NYSE:CPA – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Copa from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Copa from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Copa from $145.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Copa presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $148.83.

CPA stock opened at $94.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 6.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.48 and a 200-day moving average of $95.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.98. Copa has a one year low of $78.12 and a one year high of $114.00.

Copa (NYSE:CPA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The transportation company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.11. Copa had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 30.81%. The firm had revenue of $819.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $838.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Copa will post 14.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a $1.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $6.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.81%. Copa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its stake in shares of Copa by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 78,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,321,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Copa by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Copa by 34,300.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 343 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Copa by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,923,752 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $417,134,000 after acquiring an additional 218,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Copa during the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.09% of the company’s stock.

Copa Holdings, SA, through its subsidiaries, provides airline passenger and cargo services. The company offers approximately 327 daily scheduled flights to 78 destinations in 32 countries in North, Central, and South America, as well as the Caribbean from its Panama City hub. As of December 31, 2022, it operated a fleet of 97 aircraft comprising 67 Boeing 737-800 Next Generation aircraft, 9 Boeing 737-700 Next Generation aircraft, 1 Boeing 737-800 Boeing Converted Freighter, and 20 737-MAX aircraft.

