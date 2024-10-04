Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $140.69.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Atmos Energy from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $144.00 to $150.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE ATO opened at $139.22 on Friday. Atmos Energy has a 52-week low of $103.70 and a 52-week high of $139.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.40. The firm has a market cap of $21.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $701.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $924.75 million. Atmos Energy had a net margin of 25.09% and a return on equity of 8.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts predict that Atmos Energy will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th were paid a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is 48.28%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 0.3% during the second quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY now owns 30,179 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its position in Atmos Energy by 3.9% in the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Atmos Energy by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.9% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $429,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Atmos Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,285 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

