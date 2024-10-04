Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) PT Raised to $148.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $132.00 to $148.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.70% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $139.00 price target for the company. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Apollo Global Management in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. They set a "buy" rating and a $153.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and decreased their target price for the company from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $134.78.

Shares of Apollo Global Management stock opened at $131.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $74.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.66. Apollo Global Management has a 1 year low of $77.11 and a 1 year high of $135.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.03). Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 21.90% and a return on equity of 16.98%. The firm had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $873.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Pauline Richards acquired 2,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $104.92 per share, with a total value of $246,666.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,007,801.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 200.3% during the 2nd quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,362,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,945,000 after buying an additional 4,717,661 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,738,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,525 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,871,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Apollo Global Management by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,038,114 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,824,342,000 after buying an additional 750,781 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Apollo Global Management by 199.8% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,041,000 after buying an additional 616,575 shares during the last quarter. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing in investments in credit, private equity, infrastructure, secondaries and real estate markets. The firm prefers to invest in private and public markets. The firm’s private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth, venture capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

