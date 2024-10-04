AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Issues FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) updated its FY25 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of ($0.42)-($0.38) for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.41). The company issued revenue guidance of $282-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $284.37 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.420–0.380 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on ANGO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of AngioDynamics in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on AngioDynamics from $18.00 to $13.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANGO opened at $6.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $255.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.32 and a beta of 0.65. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $5.26 and a one year high of $8.25. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.62.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.11. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 4.91% and a negative net margin of 61.55%. The company had revenue of $71.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.02 EPS. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

