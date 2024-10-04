Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Northland Capmk

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Northland Capmk to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

AMPX has been the topic of several other research reports. Roth Mkm reduced their target price on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Amprius Technologies in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities cut their price target on shares of Amprius Technologies from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of Amprius Technologies to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.17.

Amprius Technologies Stock Up 6.5 %

Amprius Technologies stock opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $114.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 2.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.02 and its 200 day moving average is $1.44. Amprius Technologies has a 52-week low of $0.61 and a 52-week high of $6.02.

Amprius Technologies (NYSE:AMPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Amprius Technologies had a negative net margin of 327.05% and a negative return on equity of 64.85%. The business had revenue of $3.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amprius Technologies will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Justin E. Mirro sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $202,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,195,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $967,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kang Sun sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total transaction of $34,666.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,350,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,404,783.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 469,683 shares of company stock worth $425,318 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMPX. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $72,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amprius Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Amprius Technologies by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 5.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amprius Technologies, Inc produces and sells ultra-high energy density lithium-ion batteries for mobility applications. The company offers silicon nanowire anode batteries. Its batteries are primarily used for existing and emerging aviation applications, including unmanned aerial systems, such as drones and high-altitude pseudo satellites.

