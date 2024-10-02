Travis Perkins plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 5.50 (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, August 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Travis Perkins Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 896.50 ($11.99) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11,425.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 909.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 825.50. Travis Perkins has a fifty-two week low of GBX 684.80 ($9.16) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 976 ($13.06).

Get Travis Perkins alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TPK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,100 ($14.71) to GBX 910 ($12.17) in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 800 ($10.70) price objective on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.71) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Travis Perkins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 940 ($12.57).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Travis Perkins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travis Perkins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.