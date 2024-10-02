Short Interest in Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY) Expands By 5.2%

Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 207,700 shares, an increase of 5.2% from the August 31st total of 197,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 100,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of Fury Gold Mines from $1.80 to $1.90 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Shares of FURY stock opened at $0.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $66.34 million, a P/E ratio of -5.48 and a beta of 1.03. Fury Gold Mines has a 12 month low of $0.31 and a 12 month high of $0.59.

Fury Gold Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fury Gold Mines will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Fury Gold Mines stock. Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fury Gold Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:FURY – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,991,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,015 shares during the period. Ashford Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of Fury Gold Mines worth $1,256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 12.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fury Gold Mines Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the gold exploration in Canada. Its principal projects include 100% owned Eau Claire property covering an area of approximately 24,000 hectares located in the Eeyou Istchee/James Bay Region of Quebec; ans Committee Bay gold project with approximately 250,000 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada.

