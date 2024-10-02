Short Interest in Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Grows By 6.2%

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,600 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the August 31st total of 566,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Corporate Travel Management Stock Performance

Shares of CTMLF opened at $8.78 on Wednesday. Corporate Travel Management has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $8.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.15.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services in Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. . The company provides corporate travels, meetings and event travel management, resources travel, sports travel, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

