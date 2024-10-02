Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS) Plans Dividend of GBX 3.20

Shires Income Plc (LON:SHRS – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, September 18th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shires Income Stock Performance
LON:SHRS opened at GBX 235.50 ($3.15) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.90, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 239.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 235.87. The stock has a market cap of £97.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5,925.00 and a beta of 0.86. Shires Income has a 1-year low of GBX 200 ($2.68) and a 1-year high of GBX 253 ($3.38).
About Shires Income
