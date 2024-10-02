Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,302 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,302 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $29,486.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,537,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE ECF opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,138,000 after buying an additional 79,753 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 346,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,857,000 after buying an additional 9,652 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 317,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,000 after buying an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. Vima LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vima LLC now owns 115,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 19,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 111,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 13,780 shares during the last quarter. 35.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

