Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 3,302 Shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF) Stock

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSE:ECF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 3,302 shares of Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.93 per share, with a total value of $29,486.86. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,403,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,537,603.91. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NYSE ECF opened at $8.96 on Wednesday. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.02 and a 1-year high of $9.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.28.
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 16th.
About Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund
Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.
