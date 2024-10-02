Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH) Raises Dividend to GBX 6.50 Per Share

Personal Group Holdings Plc (LON:PGH – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 6.50 ($0.09) per share on Friday, November 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a positive change from Personal Group’s previous dividend of $5.85. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Personal Group Stock Performance

Shares of PGH stock opened at GBX 169.35 ($2.27) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.39. The company has a market capitalization of £52.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,213.43 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 163.20 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 166.64. Personal Group has a one year low of GBX 145.02 ($1.94) and a one year high of GBX 193 ($2.58).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Personal Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 209 ($2.80) price objective for the company.

About Personal Group

Personal Group Holdings Plc provides benefits and platform products, pay and reward consultancy services, and salary sacrifice technology products in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Affordable Insurance, Other Owned Benefits, Benefits Platform, and Pay and Reward. The company offers insurance products, including hospital plans, convalescence plans, and death benefit policies; and consultancy and software solutions services on pay and reward services, as well as a suite of cloud-based SaaS solutions and surveys.

