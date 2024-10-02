Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC) Raises Dividend to GBX 0.55 Per Share

Mercia Asset Management PLC (LON:MERC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.55 ($0.01) per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Mercia Asset Management’s previous dividend of $0.35. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Mercia Asset Management Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of LON:MERC opened at GBX 32.29 ($0.43) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 34.36 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 33.33. The company has a market cap of £139.26 million, a P/E ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 1.20. Mercia Asset Management has a 52-week low of GBX 21 ($0.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 37 ($0.49).

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Martin James Glanfield acquired 119,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 35 ($0.47) per share, with a total value of £41,728.05 ($55,816.01). Company insiders own 27.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 64 ($0.86) target price on shares of Mercia Asset Management in a report on Thursday, September 26th.

Mercia Asset Management Company Profile

Mercia Asset Management PLC is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in incubation, seed EIS, early stage, emerging growth, mid venture, late stage and growth capital investments. It invests in technology focusing on sectors such as digital entertainment, consumer services, media, retailing, energy, healthcare, industrials, materials, real estate, telecommunication services, gaming, internet, software, electronics and hardware, advanced materials, transportation, biosciences, engineering and specialist manufacturing, and life sciences.

