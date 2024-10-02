Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC) Receives $97.45 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.65.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $121.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $115.00 to $90.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 2nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marriott Vacations Worldwide

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, insider Jason P. Marino bought 700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $69.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 15,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,093,719. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 162.3% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 37,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,241,000 after purchasing an additional 22,968 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 368.4% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 13.3% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter worth about $249,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.52% of the company’s stock.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.4 %

Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock opened at $73.74 on Wednesday. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 1-year low of $67.28 and a 1-year high of $108.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.96. The company has a current ratio of 3.28, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.89). Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.19%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related businesses, products, and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management.

See Also

