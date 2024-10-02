Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $248.65.

MAR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their price target on Marriott International from $267.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Marriott International from $248.00 to $238.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Marriott International in a report on Friday, June 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Marriott International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $247.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 29th.

NASDAQ MAR opened at $246.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.68 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $230.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $237.70. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $180.75 and a 1 year high of $260.57.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 239.60% and a net margin of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Marriott International will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Marriott International’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 36,856.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 241,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,346,000 after buying an additional 240,674 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Marriott International by 158.5% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 26.1% during the second quarter. Lazari Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,255,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter worth approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, City Express by Marriott, and St.

