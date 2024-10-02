Manchester & London (LON:MNL) to Issue GBX 7 Dividend

Manchester & London (LON:MNL – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, September 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7 ($0.09) per share by the investment trust on Friday, November 8th. This represents a yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Manchester & London Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Manchester & London stock opened at GBX 649.66 ($8.69) on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 668.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 686.77. The firm has a market cap of £260.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 255.14 and a beta of 0.42. Manchester & London has a fifty-two week low of GBX 409 ($5.47) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 850 ($11.37).

Insider Buying and Selling at Manchester & London

In other Manchester & London news, insider Daniel Wright bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 706 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($47,217.76). In other news, insider Daren John Morris acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 696 ($9.31) per share, with a total value of £27,840 ($37,239.17). Also, insider Daniel Wright purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 706 ($9.44) per share, for a total transaction of £35,300 ($47,217.76). 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Manchester & London Company Profile

Manchester & London Investment Trust plc is a close-ended fund launched and managed by M&L Capital Management Limited. The fund primarily invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It makes its investments across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in growth stocks of companies by employing a fundamental analysis.

