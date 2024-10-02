Kelly Clark Hanczyk Buys 2,000 Shares of Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN) Stock

Nexus Industrial REIT (TSE:NXR.UN – Get Free Report) Director Kelly Clark Hanczyk purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$8.79 per share, with a total value of C$17,580.00.

Nexus Industrial REIT Stock Performance

TSE NXR.UN opened at C$8.84 on Wednesday. Nexus Industrial REIT has a 52-week low of C$6.08 and a 52-week high of C$9.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.95, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of C$625.34 million, a P/E ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$8.22 and a 200-day moving average of C$7.54.

Get Nexus Industrial REIT alerts:

Nexus Industrial REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a $0.0533 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Nexus Industrial REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on NXR.UN shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Monday, August 19th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$9.25 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, September 6th. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.75 to C$9.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Nexus Industrial REIT from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, August 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$8.81.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NXR.UN

About Nexus Industrial REIT

(Get Free Report)

Nexus is a growth oriented real estate investment trust focused on increasing unitholder value through the acquisition, ownership and management of industrial, office and retail properties located in primary and secondary markets in North America. The REIT currently owns a portfolio of 73 properties comprising approximately 4.1 million square feet of rentable area.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.