Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,560,000 shares, a decline of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 5,860,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 915,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.1 days. Approximately 7.7% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other Integral Ad Science news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,825,353.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Tania Secor sold 6,643 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $74,667.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 251,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,825,353.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa Utzschneider sold 9,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.92, for a total transaction of $102,112.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 230,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,513,980.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 27,003 shares of company stock valued at $283,347. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Integral Ad Science during the 1st quarter worth about $3,257,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 489,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,048,000 after purchasing an additional 91,396 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Integral Ad Science by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,106,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,649,000 after purchasing an additional 780,469 shares in the last quarter. P2 Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,144,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Integral Ad Science during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IAS opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. Integral Ad Science has a 12-month low of $7.98 and a 12-month high of $17.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,055.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $129.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.31 million. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 0.31% and a net margin of 0.57%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Integral Ad Science in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Integral Ad Science from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Integral Ad Science from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, France, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Singapore, Australia, Japan, India, and the Nordics. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers return on ad spend needs; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

