Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $398.70.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Humana from $385.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Humana in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $392.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $374.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Humana from $332.00 to $396.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Humana from $396.00 to $407.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUM. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Humana by 538.7% during the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 2,318,347 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $866,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,955,375 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its position in Humana by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 2,311,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $863,640,000 after buying an additional 321,233 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Humana by 118.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,425,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $532,564,000 after buying an additional 774,085 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Humana by 2.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,183,985 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $442,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board boosted its holdings in Humana by 11,647.2% in the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 1,059,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $367,342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,459 shares in the last quarter. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUM opened at $279.42 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $343.73. Humana has a 1 year low of $276.80 and a 1 year high of $530.54.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The insurance provider reported $6.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.89 by $1.07. The company had revenue of $29.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.52 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 16.12%. Humana’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $8.94 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Humana will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.04%.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

