Highway Holdings Limited (HIHO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on October 11th

Highway Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:HIHO – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, September 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, October 11th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th.
Highway has decreased its dividend by an average of 14.5% per year over the last three years.
Highway Price Performance
HIHO opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 0.03. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Highway has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $2.36.
About Highway
Highway Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies metal, plastic, electric, and electronic components, subassemblies, and finished products for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and contract manufacturers. It operates through two segments, Metal Stamping and Mechanical OEM; and Electric OEM.
