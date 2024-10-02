Head to Head Analysis: Energy Fuels (UUUU) and The Competition

Energy Fuels (NYSE:UUUU – Get Free Report) is one of 29 public companies in the “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Energy Fuels to similar companies based on the strength of its dividends, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Energy Fuels alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Energy Fuels $45.60 million $99.86 million -80.00 Energy Fuels Competitors $2.22 billion $273.83 million 4.14

Energy Fuels’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Energy Fuels. Energy Fuels is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Energy Fuels has a beta of 1.61, indicating that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Energy Fuels’ peers have a beta of 1.11, indicating that their average stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Energy Fuels and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energy Fuels -27.23% -6.56% -6.24% Energy Fuels Competitors 2.78% 24.52% 4.11%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Energy Fuels and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energy Fuels 0 2 2 0 2.50 Energy Fuels Competitors 249 1135 1523 17 2.45

Energy Fuels presently has a consensus price target of $8.58, suggesting a potential upside of 53.27%. As a group, “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies have a potential upside of 20.12%. Given Energy Fuels’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Energy Fuels is more favorable than its peers.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Energy Fuels shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Energy Fuels shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 6.2% of shares of all “Mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals, except fuels” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Energy Fuels peers beat Energy Fuels on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

Energy Fuels Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Energy Fuels Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction, recovery, recycling, exploration, permitting, evaluation, and sale of uranium mineral properties in the United States. The company produces and sells vanadium pentoxide, rare earth elements, and heavy mineral sands, such as ilmenite, rutile, zircon, and monazite. The company was formerly known as Volcanic Metals Exploration Inc. and changed its name to Energy Fuels Inc. in May 2006. Energy Fuels Inc. was incorporated in 1987 and is headquartered in Lakewood, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.