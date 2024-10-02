GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $89.63.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on GMS shares. DA Davidson cut their price objective on GMS from $105.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of GMS from $112.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of GMS from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Loop Capital cut their price target on GMS from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on GMS from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

GMS opened at $89.28 on Friday. GMS has a 1-year low of $56.58 and a 1-year high of $101.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $90.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.67.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. GMS had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 22.02%. GMS’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GMS will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Craig D. Apolinsky sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $713,528.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $963,804.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in GMS by 86.4% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of GMS by 37.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GMS during the first quarter valued at $77,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in GMS by 107.6% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in GMS in the first quarter worth approximately $127,000. Institutional investors own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

