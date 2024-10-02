Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,286,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 1,223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.4 days.
Empire Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Empire has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.
Empire Company Profile
