Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF) Short Interest Update

Empire Company Limited (OTCMKTS:EMLAF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,286,000 shares, an increase of 5.1% from the August 31st total of 1,223,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 36,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 35.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS EMLAF opened at $30.38 on Wednesday. Empire has a twelve month low of $22.27 and a twelve month high of $30.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $27.80 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

Empire Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food retail and related real estate businesses in Canada. It operates through two segments, Food Retailing, and Investments and Other Operations. The company owns, affiliates, and franchises retail stores under various retail banners, including Sobeys, Safeway, IGA, Foodland, FreshCo, Thrifty Foods, Farm Boy, Longo's, and Lawtons Drugs; and operates grocery e-commerce stores under the banners, such as Voilà, Grocery Gateway, IGA.net, and ThriftyFoods.com.

