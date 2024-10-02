Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA) to Issue Dividend Increase – $0.73 Per Share

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.725 per share on Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This is a boost from Emera’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72.
Emera Stock Performance
Shares of TSE EMA opened at C$53.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$50.81 and its 200-day moving average price is C$48.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.62. The company has a market cap of C$15.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.34. Emera has a 52-week low of C$43.67 and a 52-week high of C$53.83.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.56 by C($0.03). Emera had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.67 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Emera will post 3.1690821 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
