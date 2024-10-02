Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF) Short Interest Update

Deterra Royalties Limited (OTCMKTS:DETRF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 122,400 shares, a growth of 7.0% from the August 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.2 days.

Deterra Royalties Stock Up 9.1 %

OTCMKTS:DETRF opened at C$3.00 on Wednesday. Deterra Royalties has a 52-week low of C$2.28 and a 52-week high of C$3.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$2.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.93.

About Deterra Royalties

Deterra Royalties Limited operates as a royalty investment company in Australia. The company is also involved in the management and growth of a portfolio of royalty assets across bulk commodities, base, and battery metals. It holds interest in a portfolio of six royalties over the Mining Area C, Yoongarillup/Yalyalup, Eneabba, Wonnerup, and St Ives.

