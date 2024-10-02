CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) to Issue GBX 7.01 Dividend

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
CT Private Equity Trust Price Performance
Shares of LON:CTPE opened at GBX 454.50 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £324.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,405.26 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10.
About CT Private Equity Trust
