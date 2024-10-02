CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE) to Issue GBX 7.01 Dividend

CT Private Equity Trust PLC (LON:CTPE – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, August 29th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 7.01 ($0.09) per share on Thursday, October 31st. This represents a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of LON:CTPE opened at GBX 454.50 ($6.08) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of £324.97 million, a PE ratio of 2,405.26 and a beta of 0.75. CT Private Equity Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 406 ($5.43) and a 52 week high of GBX 490 ($6.55). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 454.42 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 453.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.00, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.10.

BMO Private Equity Trust Plc specializes in secondary indirect, direct and investing in other funds. Within investing in other funds, the fund specializes in private equity funds, offshore funds, buy-out funds, venture funds, mezzanine funds, and investment trusts. Within the direct investment, it invests in mezzanine, early venture, mid venture, late venture, middle market, later stage, mature and buyout.

