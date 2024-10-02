CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Short Interest Update

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 868,600 shares, an increase of 5.9% from the August 31st total of 820,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 723.8 days.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of CCL Industries from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 11th.

OTCMKTS CCDBF opened at $60.26 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.62. CCL Industries has a 52 week low of $37.36 and a 52 week high of $61.27.

CCL Industries Inc manufactures and sells labels, consumer printable media products, technology-driven label solutions, polymer banknote substrates, and specialty films. It operates through CCL, Avery, Checkpoint, and Innovia segments. The CCL segment converts pressure sensitive and extruded film materials for a range of decorative, instructional, security, and functional applications for government institutions and global customers in consumer packaging, healthcare, chemicals, consumer durables, electronic device, and automotive markets.

