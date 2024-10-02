Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $7.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. Carnival Co. & had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.22%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 EPS.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $18.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Carnival Co. & has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $19.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 2.69.

CCL has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Carnival Co. & from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Susquehanna reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of Carnival Co. & in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Argus raised their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $22.84.

Carnival Corporation & plc engages in the provision of leisure travel services in North America, Australia, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: NAA Cruise Operations, Europe Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. It operates port destinations, private islands, and a solar park, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

